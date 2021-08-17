Hartford

Police ID Man Killed in Hartford Stabbing

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have identified the man who died after a stabbing in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Albany Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of a person stabbed.

When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Jeremiah Fitzgerald suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, authorities said. He later passed away from his injuries, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

