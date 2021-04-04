Stamford

Police ID Woman Found Dead in Stamford Apartment

NBC Boston

Police have identified a woman who was found dead in her apartment in Stamford on Friday night and authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers responded to an apartment on Manor Street around 9 p.m. to do a welfare check.

According to police, friends of 50-year-old Denise McLaughlin became concerned after attempting to call her for several days without making contact.

When police arrived to Manor Street, they said they found McLaughlin dead in her first floor apartment.

McLaughlin's death is being investigated by the Major Crime Squad of the Stamford Police Department, the Stamford State Attorney's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford Police Department Major Crime Squad at (203) 977-4417 or dispatch at (203) 977-4444.

