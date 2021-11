A New Britain woman was hit and killed by a car in Newington Tuesday night.

Police say 55-year-old Yvonne Constant was hit along Willard Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to police.

Willard Avenue near New Britain Avenue was closed for several hours Tuesday night.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Feeney at (860) 594-6208.