Trumbull

Police investigate after apparent hateful flyers are found across Trumbull

By Angela Fortuna

Trumbull police Department
NBC Connecticut

Trumbull police are investigating after they say several flyers with hateful remarks were found across town over the weekend.

Authorities said they were made aware of propaganda that was left at the end of driveways across the North end of town. The flyers were left in plastic baggies containing small rocks, according to police.

The flyers allegedly contain hateful statements, and similar pamphlets were distributed over the summer in several other communities across the state.

"With the most recent worldly events continuing to unfold, the Trumbull Police Department and the Town of Trumbull would like to ensure the public that heightened security measures are in place and that we continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the public," the department said.

Trumbull police said they are in touch with federal, state and local authorities.

"The town of Trumbull stands against hate in all forms. Statements of hate, including those in the flyers distributed to residents, will not be tolerated, whether they are based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or other characteristics," the statement reads.

Anyone who would like to report any illegal or suspicious activity can call police at 203-261-3665.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
