Police Investigate After Baby Dies in Norwalk

Norwalk Police are investigating after a baby died Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they received a call reporting an unresponsive infant at about 2:15 p.m.

Authorities gave the caller instructions over the phone to resuscitate the child before they could get to the scene. When emergency personnel arrived, they tried to revive the baby but were unsuccessful in doing so.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts are with the family that suffered a tremendous loss today, and everyone impacted by the tragedy," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be left on their website.