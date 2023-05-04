Police Investigate Late-Night Shooting in Plymouth

Plymouth and state police were called to a shooting that happened in the Terryville section of Plymouth late Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 120 Main St., which appears to be a Gulf Express gas station.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Connecticut State Police said they're assisting Plymouth Police with their investigation.

NBC Connecticut Police investigate a shooting on Main Street in Terryville.

No additional information was immediately available.