Police Investigate Late-Night Shooting in Plymouth

Plymouth and state police were called to a shooting that happened in the Terryville section of Plymouth late Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 120 Main St., which appears to be a Gulf Express gas station.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Connecticut State Police said they're assisting Plymouth Police with their investigation.

Police investigate a shooting on Main Street in Terryville.
No additional information was immediately available.

