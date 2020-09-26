Police Investigate Plainfield Crash With Serious Injuries

Police are investigating a serious injury car vs. motorcycle crash in Plainfield Saturday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 9:07 a.m. on Norwich Road at its intersection with Evergreen Street in the Central Village section.

Kyle Heath, 21, of Sterling, was driving southbound on Norwich Road when he struck the rear driver side area of a car operated by Brianna Ghio, 17, of Plainfield, which was attempting to turn northbound onto Norwich Road.

Health was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.