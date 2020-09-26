Plainfield

Police Investigate Plainfield Crash With Serious Injuries

dogrescueice1

Police are investigating a serious injury car vs. motorcycle crash in Plainfield Saturday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 9:07 a.m. on Norwich Road at its intersection with Evergreen Street in the Central Village section.

Kyle Heath, 21, of Sterling, was driving southbound on Norwich Road when he struck the rear driver side area of a car operated by Brianna Ghio, 17, of Plainfield, which was attempting to turn northbound onto Norwich Road.

Local

UConn 21 mins ago

UConn Student Talks About His On-Campus Quarantine Experience

U.S. Supreme Court 2 hours ago

Connecticut Leaders React to Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Health was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Plainfieldcar crashcrash investigationPlainfield Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School INTERACTIVE: Your District's Learning Plans Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us