Police Investigate Stabbing in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Hamilton Street between Grand Avenue and St. John Street at approximately 1:15 a.m.

A 29-year-old man from Derby was stabbed in the abdomen after attempting to intervene during a verbal dispute, according to police.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment and has since been listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.