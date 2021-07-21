Police Investigate Vandalism, Theft at Ocean Beach Park in New London

Police are investigating vandalism and a theft at Ocean Beach Park in New London.

Officers were called to Ocean Beach Park around 4:47 p.m. on Monday after getting a report of vandalism and larceny.

According to police, it was reported that sometime overnight on Sunday, a section of pipe was damaged near the pool and waterslides.

Authorities also said a section of fencing was damaged near the pool and two signs were stolen from the property.

Management estimates that there was approximately $4,000 worth of damage, officers said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or any anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips. 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.