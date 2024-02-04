Rocky Hill

Police investigating armed robbery in Rocky Hill

By Katie Langley

Rocky Hill Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened overnight at a gas station in Rocky Hill.

They responded to the Cumberland Farms on Cromwell Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

Investigators say two male suspects, who were described as "Dominican," entered the store wearing masks and gloves and brandishing firearms. They stole cash from two registers before fleeing.

A store clerk who was on site at the time of the robbery was not hurt.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The suspects escaped in a stolen white Toyota Rav4, driving on West Street toward Interstate 91. The stolen car has Connecticut plates numbered 6AGAD1.

Police say other Connecticut towns experienced similar robberies overnight, which may be connected to the same suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (860) 258-7640.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us