Police investigating armed robbery in Rocky Hill

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened overnight at a gas station in Rocky Hill.

They responded to the Cumberland Farms on Cromwell Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

Investigators say two male suspects, who were described as "Dominican," entered the store wearing masks and gloves and brandishing firearms. They stole cash from two registers before fleeing.

A store clerk who was on site at the time of the robbery was not hurt.

The suspects escaped in a stolen white Toyota Rav4, driving on West Street toward Interstate 91. The stolen car has Connecticut plates numbered 6AGAD1.

Police say other Connecticut towns experienced similar robberies overnight, which may be connected to the same suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (860) 258-7640.