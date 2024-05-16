Former CT budget official had difficult working relationship with others

A former Connecticut public official is facing federal charges including bribery and extortion through his position giving out school construction grants.

One person who dealt with him found him to be quite difficult to work with.

Leaving the federal courthouse Thursday in Hartford, Konstantinos “Kosta” Diamantis and his lawyer had no comment about the federal charges he’s facing.

Diamantis faces 22 counts including bribery, extortion and making false statements. The 35-page unsealed indictment accuses Diamantis of abusing his former position in charge of giving out school construction grants in the state.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It alleges he solicited bribes from two construction companies, Acranom Masonry and Construction Advocacy Professionals to get them contracts at schools in Hartford and other areas.

Diamantis allegedly told Acranom officials, “Just so you both know, I am very good at what I do, and I always do what I say. And I always usually work at 5% total just FYI."

Officials from the two companies already plead guilty for their roles in the scheme.

“I didn't feel like that he was, frankly, a very good public servant,” Joe Delong, CEO and executive director with the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, said.

DeLong worked with Diamantis on the school construction grants. While he couldn’t speak on the federal charges, DeLong found Diamantis very difficult to work with. That’s in contrast to his good working relationship with Diamantis’ successor Michelle Gilman.

“[He] kind of conducted himself a little bit like a bully, was somewhat combative and seemed to take offense if you tried to have a dialogue with him,” DeLong said.

Federal prosecutors say one of the projects was masonry work at Weaver High School in Hartford. Contractors complained about the work done by Acranom, but Diamantis reportedly pressured them to hire the company as the lowest bidder.

He’s also accused of pressuring the companies for payments and benefits like a job for his daughter.

Diamantis resigned in October 2021 after Governor Ned Lamont removed him from the job and put him on leave. A Lamont spokeswoman said, “The governor has been clear that he has zero tolerance for malfeasance and corruption in government."

Diamantis plead not guilty to all charges and was released on $500,000 bond. Jury selection is set for July 23.