new haven

Police investigating break-in, assault at home of Yale ‘affiliate'

Yale police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A member of the Yale University community was assaulted when a stranger broke into the person’s residence in New Haven, according to Yale police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Mansfield Street on Nov. 18.

Police said a Yale affiliate woke to find a man dressed in black inside the apartment.

The man assaulted the victim, left on a bicycle and went toward Compton Street, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The assailant did not have a weapon. The victim received medical attention and Yale Police have increased patrols in the area.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new havenYale
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us