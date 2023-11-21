Police investigating break-in, assault at home of Yale ‘affiliate'

A member of the Yale University community was assaulted when a stranger broke into the person’s residence in New Haven, according to Yale police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Mansfield Street on Nov. 18.

Police said a Yale affiliate woke to find a man dressed in black inside the apartment.

The man assaulted the victim, left on a bicycle and went toward Compton Street, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The assailant did not have a weapon. The victim received medical attention and Yale Police have increased patrols in the area.