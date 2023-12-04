Police investigating homicide in Bloomfield

One person is dead after a shooting in Bloomfield Monday morning and police have closed part of Bloomfield Avenue as they investigate his death as a homicide.

Police officers responded to the area of 590 Bloomfield Ave. at 8:51 a.m. to investigate a shooting and found a male victim who had been shot.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he died, police said.

Bloomfield police detectives are investigating.

Bloomfield Avenue is shut down between Cottage Grove Road and Oak Lane.

Cottage Grove Road was shut down at Prospect Street and Cigna Way but has reopened.