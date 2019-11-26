Police Investigating New London Shooting, Assault Arrest Woman, Look to Speak With Man

A New London police investigation into the shooting of a man and the assault of a woman on Monday night has led to the arrest of a woman suspected of kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. Police said they are also looking to speak with a man in connection with the incident.

Police responded to an apartment on Truman Street at 5:19 p.m. Monday to investigate a disturbance and found a man who was shot and a woman who had been assaulted, police said.

Both victims were transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Neither victim lives in the apartment, according to police.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Maribel Perez, a resident of the apartment, and charged her with assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and two counts of risk of injuries.

New London detectives are currently looking to interview 22-year-old Derek Lopez, who also lives at the apartment building, regarding the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or Lopez’s whereabouts and/or the incident is encouraged to call the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous information via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).