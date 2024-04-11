Fairfield

Threat to Notre Dame High School in Fairfield appears to be ‘swatting' incident: police

Notre Dame High School in Fairfield was placed on lockdown on Thursday after a threatening call and police said they believe it was a “swatting” incident.

Officers responded to the school just after 1 p.m. and determined that all students and staff were safe and that there was no active threat, police said.

An investigation is underway, but police believe that the call was not from the immediate area.

The lockdown was lifted and school operations, including dismissal, resumed as scheduled.

Fairfield Police will remain at the scene through dismissal and they are actively investigating the source of the phone call.

No additional information was immediately available.

