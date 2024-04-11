Threat to Notre Dame High School in Fairfield appears to be ‘swatting' incident: police

Notre Dame High School in Fairfield was placed on lockdown on Thursday after a threatening call and police said they believe it was a “swatting” incident.

Officers responded to the school just after 1 p.m. and determined that all students and staff were safe and that there was no active threat, police said.

An investigation is underway, but police believe that the call was not from the immediate area.

The lockdown was lifted and school operations, including dismissal, resumed as scheduled.

Fairfield Police will remain at the scene through dismissal and they are actively investigating the source of the phone call.

UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted and school operations have resumed. Dismissal will occur as usual with a police presence remaining on campus while we complete an investigation. Additional updates to follow as we are able to release them. — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) April 11, 2024

No additional information was immediately available.