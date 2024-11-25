Police issue warning about cybercriminals using popular event site to scam users

Wethersfield police are warning people about cybercriminals using the Eventbrite platform to steal personal information from users.

Eventbrite is a website and app that allows people to promote and sell tickets to events.

According to police, cybercriminals are setting up fake events and then emailing users an invitation.

The invite may look legitimate and often uses realistic brands and logos, they said.

Users who click the link in the invite aren't taken to the Eventbrite site, but are instead directed to a fake website where they are asked to enter personal information, such as login information, tax information, and even their credit card number, according to police.

Police urge people to follow these tips to avoid falling victim to the scam: