Police issue warning about cybercriminals using popular event site to scam users

Wethersfield police are warning people about cybercriminals using the Eventbrite platform to steal personal information from users.
Eventbrite is a website and app that allows people to promote and sell tickets to events.
According to police, cybercriminals are setting up fake events and then emailing users an invitation.
The invite may look legitimate and often uses realistic brands and logos, they said.
Users who click the link in the invite aren't taken to the Eventbrite site, but are instead directed to a fake website where they are asked to enter personal information, such as login information, tax information, and even their credit card number, according to police.
Police urge people to follow these tips to avoid falling victim to the scam:
- Be wary of emails that urge you to take quick action. Phishing emails are designed to catch you off guard and trigger you to act impulsively.
- Never select a link in an unexpected email. In this case, it would be best to navigate to Eventbrite’s official website or smartphone app if you have concerns about tickets you’ve purchased.
- If you aren’t sure if an email you received is legitimate, contact Eventbrite’s customer support directly to verify.