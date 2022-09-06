Hamden

Police Look for 2-Year-Old Missing From Hamden

Connecticut State Police

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a two-year-old that's missing out of Hamden.

Connecticut State Police said the child, Melody Bookert, has been missing since Sept. 4. She was last seen wearing pink Christmas-themed pajamas.

Police said she has black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown if the circumstances surrounding Bookert's disappearance are suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.

