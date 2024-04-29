Southington

Police officers collide while responding to call in Southington

Southington Police Department1
NBCConnecticut.com

Two police officers were injured when they collided in Southington on Monday afternoon.

Police said the two officers were responding to a call when they collided around 12:50 p.m. at South Avenue and Iranistan Avenue. 

Both were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Police said both are in stable condition.

Southington
