Police officers collide while responding to call in Southington

Two police officers were injured when they collided in Southington on Monday afternoon.
Police said the two officers were responding to a call when they collided around 12:50 p.m. at South Avenue and Iranistan Avenue.
Both were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.
Police said both are in stable condition.
