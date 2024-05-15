State police investigation underway in Woodstock

A state police investigation is underway on Woodstock Road in Woodstock and roads are closed.

Prospect Road is closed at the intersection of Route 197 and County Road is closed at the intersection of Woodstock Road, according to state police.

They are asking people to avoid the area while the scene is active.

State police have set up a media staging area at North Woodstock Congregational Church on Route 169.