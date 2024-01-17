Police operation results in nearly two dozen arrests in Bridgeport area

A police operation aimed at arresting suspects accused of domestic violence resulted in nearly two dozen arrests in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Bridgeport police said they and several other agencies took part in operation "Sunrise at Congress 2024," aimed at serving outstanding warrants.

Detectives spent several days planning the operation and conducted extensive research to pinpoint the location of several wanted people.

Authorities said 22 suspects were taken into custody and a total of 28 arrest warrants were served in a day's span.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

People arrested face a variety of different charges including sexual assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, strangulation, assault, risk of injury and more. They range in age from 21 to 60 years old.

Other state and local law enforcement agencies involved in the operation include the Westport Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Fairfield Police Department, Trumbull Police Department, Connecticut State Police, the Bridgeport Tactical Narcotics Team and more.

Bridgeport police said they anticipate more arrests.