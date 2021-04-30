Police Respond to Separate Rollover Crashes on I-84 in Plainville & Southington

State police are responding to multiple reports of rollover accidents on I-84 in the Plainville and Southington areas Friday morning.

In Plainville, officers responded to an overturned car accident between exits 33 and 34 just after 4:30 a.m.

The eastbound left and center lanes are closed due to that crash.

In Southington, state police also responded to a separate rollover crash on the westbound side of I-84 near exits 31 and 30 at 4:30 a.m.

The left and center lanes are closed at this time.

There has been no information on injuries or what may have caused either crash.

Drivers are being urged find alternative routes.