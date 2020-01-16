EAST HARTFORD

Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect in East Hartford

Suspect in East Hartford robbery

An investigation is underway after police say a man robbed an East Hartford package store Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at the Long Hill Package store on 974 Burnside Avenue just before 8 p.m. According to officials, a man entered the store with a handgun demanding the clerk open the register. The clerk complied and the suspect reached over and grabbed cash before then fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described to be about 5’11” and medium build. Police said he was wearing baby blue sneakers, dark pants and a green jacket over a white hooded sweater. He also had a white mask covering his face and black gloves. 

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call East Hartford Police at 860-528-4401, or the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

