Nurses picketing outside Danbury Hospital

Nurses are holding an informal picket outside of Danbury Hospital Thursday amid contract negotiations and said they are asking for support to improve working conditions in the hospital.

The Danbury Nurses Union Unit 47, AFT Local 5047, which represents about 600 registered nurses at Danbury Hospital, said union leaders have tried to resolve issues that they say are making the area’s patient care crisis worse.

They are looking for the public’s support as they work to negotiate with Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury Hospital.

Nuvance Health said they have been negotiating in good faith and they look forward to reaching a fair agreement.

“We have been negotiating in good faith for several weeks and have made a lot of progress. We look forward to continued discussions with the Union and to reaching a fair agreement that works for the Hospital and union members, that will allow us to continue providing the highest level of care to our patients and community” Andrea Rynn, spokesperson for Nuvance Health, said in a statement.

The picket started at 6 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 1 p.m.