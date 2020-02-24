Police Seek Driver Who Damaged Parking Lot in Killingly

Connecticut State Police are trying to identify a driver accused of vandalizing the parking lot at the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center in East Killingly Sunday.

Police said the suspect vehicle, described as a blue late 90s Ford F150 or a similar model, drove into the freshly paved parking lot at 1249 Hartford Pike and began doing burnouts and donuts. The driver caused significant damage, destroying the painted parking lines and handicap markings.

Anyone who recognizes the pickup is asked to contact Trooper Gookin at joseph.gookin@ct.gov or contact Troop D at 860-779-4900. Tipsters can remain anonymous.