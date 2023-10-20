Police trying to ID suspects after armed robbery in Trumbull

Trumbull Police detectives are asking for help to identify the people who robbed the Shell gas station on White Plains Road and pistol-whipped the clerk.

Police said two young males entered the business near closing time on Monday, Oct. 9, and pistol-whipped the clerk with a handgun, stole cash and merchandise and got into a vehicle that was waiting nearby on Brock Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via Citizen Observer/tip411 text message to the Trumbull Police Department, by texting the keyword TRUMBULLPD and your tip to 847411 or Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the town of Trumbull police website at https://www.trumbull-ct.gov/225/Submit-Anonymous.