Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $50,000 Saturday Night

Someone who played Powerball Saturday night and bought the ticket in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $50,000.
The winning numbers were 4-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball was 12.
The Connecticut $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.
Stories from LX News
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.
The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $187 million, with a cash value of $110.6 million.
Powerball drawings happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Wagering closes at 10 p.m. on drawing nights and reopens at 11:15 p.m., according to the CT Lottery.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.