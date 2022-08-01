Powerball

Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $50,000 Saturday Night

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

Someone who played Powerball Saturday night and bought the ticket in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 4-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball was 12.

The Connecticut $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $187 million, with a cash value of $110.6 million.

Powerball drawings happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Wagering closes at 10 p.m. on drawing nights and reopens at 11:15 p.m., according to the CT Lottery.  

This article tagged under:

PowerballCT Lottery
