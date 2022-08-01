Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $50,000 Saturday Night

Someone who played Powerball Saturday night and bought the ticket in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 4-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball was 12.

The Connecticut $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $187 million, with a cash value of $110.6 million.

Powerball drawings happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Wagering closes at 10 p.m. on drawing nights and reopens at 11:15 p.m., according to the CT Lottery.