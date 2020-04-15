Prisoner Death at New Haven Detention Center Under Investigation

A 31-year-old man died at the Union Avenue Detention Center at the New Haven Police headquarters early on Wednesday morning.

Desohn Wilson was brought to the detention facility just before 2 a.m. after being arrested on domestic violence charges and was scheduled to be transferred to court later in the morning, according to police.

Detention officers found Wilson unresponsive in his cell around 2:45 a.m. and called for medical assistance.

Wilson was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Wilson's death appears to be non-criminal, according to police, but New Haven Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating. Police said they are also waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause an manner of death.