A large propane leak has closed Route 189 in East Granby.

The road is closed from Granbrook Park to North Road on the Granby town line, according to state police.

The commercial-use tank is on a tobacco farm along Route 189, police said.

It appears ice may have fallen from the roof of one of the tobacco barns and hit the valve, according to state police.

There are no evacuations planned.

It is not known for how long the road will be shut down.