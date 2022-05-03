Quassy Waterpark and Beach to Open on May 28

Middlebury's Quassy Amusement's waterpark and beach are set to open for the summer on May 28, park officials said.

The waterpark's Splash Away Bay features 15 waterslides, a splash pad for kids, and a water play area for people of all ages.

There's also a water coaster being constructed at Quassy. The attraction, called Rocket Rapids, will open to the public later this spring.

The amusement park's ride section of the park has been open since late April.

“We’re excited about unveiling this new attraction in June, which incorporates some of the latest technology in waterslides,” said Quassy President Eric Anderson. “Water jets will actually push the two-person rafts uphill and riders will experience some exhilarating drops and high-banked turns.”

The name of the new water coaster was decided by students in a contest among local elementary and middle schools.

This is the park's 114th year open. For more information about Quassy, click here.

