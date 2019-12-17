Rabid Fox Attacks Person in Southington: Police

A rabid fox attacked a person in Southington Saturday and the resident shot and killed the animal, according to police.

Police said they responded to a home on Meriden Avenue in Southington around 8:40 a.m. Saturday after a fox attacked a resident and they learned the resident had gone outside after hearing wild turkeys making noise in is yard and that’s when he saw a fox.

As the turkeys began to run, the fox charged the resident, bit his ankle and held on until the resident was able to get to his home and use the sliding glass door to free himself of the fox bite, according to police.

Another resident held the door to keep the fox from getting inside and the resident who was bitten went around the home with a pellet gun and shot and killed the fox, police said.

The injured resident was treated at the scene, as well as at an area medical center.

The deceased fox was taken to the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health Epidemiology Laboratory where it was tested positive for rabies, police said.

This was the first animal in Southington to test positive for rabies in several years, according to police.