Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Ledyard

Ledge Light Health District (LLHD) is alerting residents and surrounding areas after a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Ledyard.

A raccoon that was found last week between Van Tassel Drive and Military Highway in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard tested positive for rabies on August 3.

Residents are being advised by LLHD against feeding or approaching wild or stray animals for the time being.

According to LLHD, rabies is a viral disease “that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people."

Rabies can be spread to humans by scratches from an infected animal or when infected saliva comes in contact with open wounds, cuts, scrapes, or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth, according to Ledge Light Health District.

If you suspect an animal has rabies or for more information, contact Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or the Ledyard Animal Control at 860-464-9621.