Red Cross calls for volunteers to join Disaster Action Team

The American Red Cross in Connecticut is calling on people to join its Disaster Action Team.

The organization said the need for volunteers to provide immediate support has never been greater as home fires continue to devastate families across the state,.

“It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice,” Richard Branigan, CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, said in a statement. “Join our team and bring comfort, care, and hope to those facing their darkest hours.”

Since Dec. 1, the Red Cross has responded to 88 home fires and assisted nearly 500 people across Connecticut, including more than 110 people affected by fires in the last week, the organization said.

They said Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to these emergencies and offer immediate assistance such as a place to stay, comfort kits, emotional support and connections to recovery resources.

Red Cross volunteer open houses

The Red Cross will host open houses at the following locations on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bridgeport: 158 Brooklawn Ave.

Darien: 39 Leroy Ave.

Farmington: 209 Farmington Ave.

Milford: 1 Plymouth Place

Montville: 1031 Norwich New London Turnpike (Route 32)

Southbury: 385 Main St. South, Suite 214

You can learn more about volunteer opportunities at an open house, online at redcross.org/volunteer or by emailing ctrirecruit@redcross.org.