Republican Presidential Candidate to Make Stop in CT This Spring

A notable name looking to secure the Republican presidential nomination will be making their way to Connecticut later this year.

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley will be the keynote speaker at the Connecticut Republican Party's annual Prescott Bush Awards Dinner.

This year's dinner will take place on May 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stamford Hilton Hotel.

Haley served as U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration and is the first major challenger to the former president for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Right now, it is unclear if she plans on stopping anywhere else in Connecticut ahead of the May dinner.