Robocall to Provide CT Renters With Info on Help With Unpaid Electricity Bills

Connecticut residents will soon be receiving a robocall with information about a program that helps people who rent their homes with unpaid and overdue electrical bills.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said electrical utility customers in Connecticut will soon receive a robocall about funding available through the state’s UniteCT program.

The robocall is scheduled to go out today and Lamont provides information in English while Mosquera-Bruno provides information in Spanish.

This is what the governor says in the call:

“Hi, this is Governor Ned Lamont. It’s been a tough 17 months, and we’re doing everything we can to help. I want to let you know that you’re more than likely eligible for our support in paying your past-due electric bills. The process is easy. All you need to do is confirm that you’re a renter with a household income that meets eligibility requirements in your area. Please press 1 to speak with a representative and confirm your eligibility now.”

UniteCT is funded by the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program, which is limited to families and individuals who rent their homes, according to the governor’s office.

The Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority are working on a separate federally funded Homeowner Assistance Fund that would help with mortgage payments and some non-mortgage expenses.

For information on UniteCT, visit here.

UniteCT supports households up to 80 percent of HUD’s Area Median Income. Check here to see what that means for your city or town.

Check here to see if you are eligible.