Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Police Department Routine Phone Lines Down For Second Time in 24 Hours

Se_incendia_historica_estructura.jpg

The routine phone lines at the Rocky Hill Police Department are not working, properly for the second time in 24 hours.

Police first announced an issue Monday evening, but later said the issue was resolved.

In an update Tuesday afternoon officials said the lines went down again and the outage is being investigated as an internal matter by the IT department.

Local

Manchester 5 mins ago

Student at Waddell Elementary in Manchester Reports Symptoms of COVID-19

meriden 2 hours ago

Meriden Student Who Attended Football Rally Tests Positive for COVID-19

The 911 system remains functional and emergency calls are going through.

Rocky Hill police noted that other town agencies were also experiencing issues.

No other details were immediately available.

Tuesday 9/15/2020 The Rocky Hill Police Department routine phone lines are currently not working again. The outage...

Posted by Police Department of Rocky Hill on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us