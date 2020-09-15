Rocky Hill Police Department Routine Phone Lines Down For Second Time in 24 Hours

The routine phone lines at the Rocky Hill Police Department are not working, properly for the second time in 24 hours.

Police first announced an issue Monday evening, but later said the issue was resolved.

In an update Tuesday afternoon officials said the lines went down again and the outage is being investigated as an internal matter by the IT department.

The 911 system remains functional and emergency calls are going through.

Rocky Hill police noted that other town agencies were also experiencing issues.

No other details were immediately available.