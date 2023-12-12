Rollover crash on I-91 causes lane closures near North Haven-Wallingford line

A portion of Interstate 91 North is closed at the North Haven-Wallingford line following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of exit 13 at about 2:35 p.m. A car crashed and may have caught fire, according to troopers.

Police said there may be injuries, but couldn't provide the extent. The center and right lanes of traffic are closed as officers conduct an investigation.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take alternate routes and plan for delays.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.