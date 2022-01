Route 110 in Stratford is closed in both directions after a tractor-trailer hit a bridge on Sunday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said both sides of Route 110 is closed between Barnum Avenue Cutoff and Frog Pond Lane.

DOT officials said a tractor-trailer hit a bridge.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.