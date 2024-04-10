Part of Route 15 North closed on Hamden-Woodbridge line due to car fire

A lane of traffic on Route 15 North is closed on the Hamden-Woodbridge line due to a car crash and fire on Wednesday night.
The CT Department of Transportation said the right lane is closed between exits 59 and 60. The northbound side of the highway was fully closed at one point.
It's unknown if there are any injuries. The crash was reported at 8 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
