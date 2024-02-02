Pedestrian struck on Route 195 in Mansfield, road closed

A pedestrian was struck on Storrs Road in Mansfield Friday morning and part of the road is closed.

State police said a pedestrian was struck around 11:48 a.m. in the area of 189 Storrs Road.

Paramedics responded and an ambulance brought one person to an area hospital.

No information was available on the extent of the injuries.

Storrs Road is shut down between Conantville Road and Riverview Road as police investigate.

State police are advising anyone who was planning on traveling in the area to seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.