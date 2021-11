Route 202 in New Hartford is closed on Tuesday morning after two tankers rolled over, according to state police.

Troopers said Route 202 is closed near South Road and the Canton town line.

State police said two tankers have rolled over. It's unclear if anyone is injured.

Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.