Part of Route 202 on the Torrington/New Hartford line is closed because of a two-car crash, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

Route 202 is closed at Torringford East Street, according to the DOT.

Officials said Lifestar was called to the scene.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m.

It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.