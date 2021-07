Part of Route 6 in Farmington has reopened after a crash that sent several people to the hospital, police said.

Police said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash near United Ag & Turf property at 242 Colt Highway. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.