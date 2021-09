Part of Route 695 (Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike) eastbound is closed in Killingly due to a crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the highway is closed near exit 1 after a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer. Serious injuries and ejection were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.