Part of Route 81 in Clinton is closed due to a propane leak, police said Monday.

The road is closed in both directions from the entrance o the mall to Glenwood Road. Police said the leak is in front of the old Morgan High School.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.