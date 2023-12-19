Sailors on USS Colorado make it home for the holidays

An early holiday present for families of sailors stationed on the USS Colorado - a naval sub that has been deployed for the last six months.

It arrived back in Groton early afternoon Tuesday to the outpouring of love and support from family members and friends.

The sub appeared to have made a quick stop at the North Pole, too, picking up special guest Santa Clause.

While waiting, family members could barely contain their excitement, adding “I am very excited,” said Taylor Hartman, who was waiting on her husband Forest with her two kids. “Almost as excited as they are for him to come home.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Her son waived a “Welcome home Daddy” sign in the chilly December breeze.

“It feels a little surreal, you haven’t seen him in months like you FaceTime and talk on the phone, but to actually see him, it's going to be very exciting,” Hartman said.

That excitement was let out in an instant. Hartman was chosen to be the first hug for the day. She had a feeling her kids would beat her to it, and beat her, her son did - running up the dock into his dad’s arms.

Following the hug, families stormed their sailors, opening the flood gates for tears, and hugs and kisses six months delayed.

“It is so wonderful," said Don Price with the USS Colorado Submarine Association. “It’s a great thing because these guys have been out for six months underwater, cut off from most of humanity.”

Price helps hand out commemorative challenge coins that mark the return of the USS Colorado after its third deployment. A piece sailors can hold onto for memories and a token of thanks.

As a sub veteran himself, he understands how important a warm welcome is.

“It’s exciting to be back to civilization,” Price said. "And to see your loved ones, and so high pitch excitement and it’s the holiday season so everyone is really stoked to be off the boat and see their loved ones and go home.”

Loved ones like the Hartman family. Taylor said she’s grateful her kids had their Christmas wish come true.

“I think it is the best Christmas gift we could get this year and for everyone else, too,” Hartman said.