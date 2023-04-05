Sandy Hook Promise Founder Will Speak at Trinity College's Commencement

One of the co-founders of Sandy Hook Promise will be the 2023 commencement speaker at Trinity College this year.

The college said Nicole Hockley, who is an alumna, will address this year's graduating class on Sunday, May 21. Hockley graduated from Trinity in 1992.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the Main Quad. This year will mark the 197th commencement at Hartford's Trinity College.

In a statement, college President Joanne Berger-Sweeney said they're looking forward to celebrating students for this momentous occasion in their life.