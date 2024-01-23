School employee arrested for child pornography in Fairfield: police

A Fairfield Public Schools employee has been arrested on child pornography charges, police said.

The police department said they arrested Peter Wheeler Jr., 23, of Fairfield, on Tuesday.

Fairfield police were notified by the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit of a tip they received. Investigators identified Wheeler as a suspect.

Authorities said Wheeler was an employee of the Fairfield Public Schools system. The administration was notified of the incident earlier this month.

As a result, he was told he couldn't have any further interactions with students or staff. He also wasn't allowed in any school buildings, according to police.

Police obtained a warrant to search Wheeler's home on Jan. 11. While there, officers seized several devices and ultimately found evidence to arrest him.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and he faces charges for first-degree possession of child pornography.

"The safety and wellbeing of our residents, especially our children, is our top priority. The Fairfield Police Department is committed to working tirelessly to investigate and address any actions that threaten the safety of our community, particularly those involving individuals in positions of trust," the police department said.

Wheeler is expected to appear in court on Feb. 6. He's currently being held on a $250,000 bond.