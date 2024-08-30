School to begin in Oxford on Sept. 5 after storm damage delay

Students in Oxford will return to school next Thursday, Sept. 5, according to the first selectman.

School was supposed to start on Wednesday, Aug. 28, but the damage to roads left behind by the historic flooding on Aug. 18 created too many safety concerns for the superintendent of schools and other town officials.

Oxford leaders met Friday afternoon to reassess the situation and decided to start school next Thursday.

"The big thing we're looking at is safety. Not all our roads are safe right now so there may be detours. But we're looking to get kids back in school, First Selectman George Temple said.

The missed days will have to be made up at the end of the year, according to a Facebook post last week from the superintendent of schools, Dr. Robert Miller.