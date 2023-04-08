UConn

Sen. Richard Blumenthal Suffers Fracture at UConn Parade

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will undergo surgery after breaking a bone at the UConn parade Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

He suffered a fracture after another parade-goer tripped and fell on the senator from behind, according to the spokesperson.

The surgery will take place Sunday, she said.

It's not clear what bone was fractured.

Sen. Blumenthal anticipates making a full recovery, the spokesperson said.

