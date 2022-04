Connecticut State Police said serious injuries were reported after a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 395 in Lisbon.

Police said the southbound side of the highway was shut down at exit 21B but has since reopened.

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. and the road reopened about two hours later.

Serious injuries were reported and at least one person was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police are investigating.